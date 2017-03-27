Warmer, with clouds and rain on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures are on the chilly side with this rain, which will last through the night.

For tomorrow, we have another rainy day on tap. Temperatures may get into the 50s during the day, but it'll come along with clouds and rain, yet again.

So when do we clear out all these clouds and rain? Wednesday looks to be the day when prolonged sunshine returns, with high temperatures in the 50 degree range.

Forecast Details:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer, chance for a few afternoon and evening showers. High: 55-60.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 50s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High: Upper 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 40s

