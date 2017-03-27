Wolcott police on the lookout for dirt bike burglars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOLCOTT -- The Wolcott Police Department is looking to identify two people involved in a dirt bike burglary.

Police said that on Monday, March 20 at around 10 p.m., two burglars broke into a detached garage of a home on Spindle Hill Road in Wolcott, and stole two dirt bikes.

Police said this is the second time within several months that the same house was burglarized and dirt bikes were stolen.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The two dirt bikes stolen on March 20 were a green 2005 Kawasaki KX250 and a green 2006 Kawasaki KX125, that was recovered by the owner in Bristol.

The homeowner had video surveillance on his property that shows the suspects and police said the suspects appear to be young white men. One suspect appears to be wearing prescription glasses that are tinted and have a rectangular shape. The suspects’ vehicle maybe a white pickup truck, according to police.

Police ask anybody who may recognize the men to call them at 203-879-1414.