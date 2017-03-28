A rainy Tuesday, sunshine returns on Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our dreary weather continues today, as we have clouds and showers on tap for the day with cool temperatures. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees. We'll have drizzle and fog this morning with a period of steadier rain this afternoon.

It comes to an end tonight, as we'll have gradual clearing and low temperatures in the 40 degree range.

It’s much quieter for Wednesday and Thursday, with the sunshine finally returning. Speaking of returning, storms are back in the picture in time for the weekend – with Sunday being more sunny.

Forecast Details:

Today: Morning drizzle and fog with a few showers. Steadier rain this afternoon. High: 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 50s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High: Upper 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 40s

