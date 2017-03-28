× AAA: Gas prices could rise 40 cents more per gallon this summer

HARTFORD — AAA says Connecticut drivers may be paying 40 cents more per gallon by summer as we head into summer and, according to a new survey, most Americans will adjust their driving accordingly.

“It’s been a while since gas prices have been high enough to make drivers think twice about how far they go or how often they fill up, but the new survey suggests that time is fast approaching” said Amy Parmenter, AAA spokesperson fo greater Hartford.

AAA expects the national average this summer to peak near $2.70 for a gallon of regular unleaded. Today it is at $2.29 – and Connecticut gas prices are expected to be even higher than that.

To offset the increase in gas prices, more than 70 percent of consumers said they would make everyday lifestyle or driving habit changes.

The top five changes drivers would make include:

Combining errands or trips

Driving less

Reducing shopping or dining out

Delaying major purchases

Carpooling

According to the survey, about 25% of consumers already think gas prices are too high.