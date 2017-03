× Armed robbery being investigated by East Hartford police

EAST HARTFORD — Officers from the East Hartford Police Department responded to an armed robbery call at the 7-Eleven at 393 Burnside Avenue in East Hartford early Tuesday morning, just after 3.

The armed suspect took off in a car with an unspecified amount of cash from the register.

Police said the clerk was not injured in the robbery.

A suspect description was not immediately available. Police are investigating.