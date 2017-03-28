× Colchester woman charged with DUI, manslaughter in Waterford crash

WATERFORD — A Colchester woman faces DUI and manslaughter charges after a deadly crash in Waterford in December.

Police said Brianne Colanna, 27, turned herself in at the station at around 8 p.m. on Monday.

Police said Colonna was involved in a fatal crash on December 26 near the intersection of Boston Post Road and Reynolds Lane in Waterford.

Colanna was charged with second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, reckless driving, and failure to drive right in a construction zone.

Colonna was released on $150,000 bail and is due in court in New London on Wednesday, April 5.