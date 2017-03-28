× East Haven man charged in death of former Norwich alderman

NORWICH — An East Haven man has been charged in connection with a crash on Interstate 95 in Milford last year that resulted in the death of a former Norwich city alderman.

Police said 23-year-old Shivam Patel turned himself in after learning there was a warrant out for his arrest.

Patel faces charges including second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle and drunken driving. He is free on $50,000 bail pending arraignment.

Police said Patel was traveling the wrong way on the highway last April 16 when he collided with a car driven by 24-year-old Terell Wilson. Wilson died at the hospital several weeks later.

Wilson was engaged to be married at the time of his death, was former NAACP youth leader and served as an alderman for three years.

