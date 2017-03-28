× Enfield police issue warnings about misleading marketing tags

ENFIELD – Police issued a warning Tuesday about a misleading marketing tactic that could appear on your door.

The tags appear to be a notice of final attempt for a delivery. In reality they are a marketing tactic by a solar panel company.

The tags have been popping up all over the state, but there is nothing illegal about it.

Police in other towns have gotten calls from worried recipients.

If you get one and you’re not interested, you can just throw it away.