Ex-Mansfield schools head sentenced to prison for larceny

VERNON, Conn. (AP) — The former superintendent of schools in Mansfield has been sentenced to six months in prison for bilking at least $89,000 from taxpayers by submitting bogus mileage reimbursements.

The Hartford Courant reports Frederick Baruzzi pleaded guilty to first-degree larceny as part of a plea agreement.

He was sentenced Tuesday.

Police say the 67-year-old claimed he drove nearly 96,000 miles over a two-year period while on the job.

Police say he later acknowledged falsifying his mileage reimbursement requests and repaid roughly $71,000.

Baruzzi resigned in January 2015.

Kathy Ward, chairwoman of Mansfield’s board of education, told the judge she suspects the thefts date back at least a decade. She says Baruzzi recommended budgets that cut programs including field trips.

Baruzzi apologized and says he doesn’t know why he did it.