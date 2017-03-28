Hartford police investigating shooting near CCMC, Dunkin’ Donuts on Washington St.

Photo Gallery
HARTFORD — Hartford police have confirmed a shooting on Washington Street Tuesday evening.
Deputy Chief Brian J. Foley, Chief of Detectives for the Hartford Police Department, confirmed there was a shooting on Washington and are currently investigating.
The shooting took place around 7 p.m. in the area of the Dunkin’ Donuts on Washington Street, across the street from the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center and Hartford Hospital.
41.754192 -72.683209