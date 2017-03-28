× ‘Major’ accident closes part of Route 372 in Cromwell

CROMWELL — Police said a major accident has closed part of Route 372 in Cromwell Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the crash closed the westbound lanes and all but one eastbound lane on Route 372 near Willowbrook Road.

Drivers were being detoured up Willowbrook Road.

Police said the lane closures and detours will be in effect until further notice.

There was no word on injuries or the cause of the crash.

No further information was released by police but the accident remains under investigation.