Milford bank robbery suspect arrested after trying to flee through window: Police

MILFORD — Police captured a man suspected of robbing a Webster Bank, who tried to flee by jumping out a motel window.

The bank at 314 Merwin Avenue in Milford was robbed last Thursday.

Officers released surveillance video of the suspect, which led them to Robert Doyle of Bridgeport.

Doyle was arrested inside a motel room in Stratford where they found him barricaded and trying to flee through a window. He was arrested with an accomplice who was also detained.

Doyle’ was charged with robbery 2nd degree larceny 3rd degree. He was held on a $150,000 bond and appeared in Milford Court on Monday.