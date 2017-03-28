Newtown parents hold conference to fight prescription drug abuse

NEWTOWN — Parents in town are working to educate the public and specifically young people about prescription drug abuse.

Two of the nation’s top experts on drugs are presenting at the three-day substance abuse prevention program.

The former head of DEA office in New York, Robert Stutman and former District Court Judge Jodi Switalksi were among the speakers Tuesday night.

Organizers hope to reach 1,600 students in grades 7-12 as well as parents, administrators, law enforcement, medical professionals and the general public.