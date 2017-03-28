Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Roko is a 5-month-old domestic medium hair cat.

He is so ridiculously sweet, and when you hold him, he kneads the air with his paws and purrs!

He was born to a stray cat in an apartment complex that neighbors had been feeding and looking out for. His other littermates were adopted by these neighbors, but he was the only one left.

One of the neighbors has been keeping him inside for winter so he wasn’t out in the cold, but she has cats already, and therefore can’t keep him. She had kept him separate in her home when she cared for him. Neighborhood kids handled him there, so he should be fine with children.

They’ve also seen him interact with other cats, so he may be fine with another cat (not sure about dogs.)

We neutered, vaccinated and microchipped him.

He is very affectionate and just wants to make lots of new people friends!

For more information on Roko or other pets that need homes, contact the CT Humane Society.