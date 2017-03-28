Rain showers through midnight lead to a sunny Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain is behaving as it crosses the state this afternoon – steady showers, mostly light to moderate, with no signs of thunderstorms or severe weather.

The rain will continue to move through before midnight, winding down and slowly clearing out the skies overnight, with overnight lows down to the mid to upper 30s. For Wednesday, the sunshine finally returns, with highs slightly above norm in the low to mid 50s. Same deal for Thursday, before a sloppy wintry mix reenters the picture for Friday – the last day of March. Hardly lamb-ish!

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Rain. High:30s

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 50s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High: Upper 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 40s

