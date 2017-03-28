Representatives from sanctuary cities meet in NY as US Attorney General threatens funding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – Attorney General Jeff Sessions outlined Monday how the Trump administration will use federal funds to crack down on "sanctuary cities" and states that choose not to comply with federal immigration laws, as it has threatened to do since January.

Sanctuary jurisdictions, including New Haven and Hartford, have policies in place that limit cooperation in enforcing federal immigration laws and protect local immigrant populations. One of the biggest areas of disagreement between cities and the federal government is over allowing federal immigration officers to make arrests in local jails and prisons.

On Monday, Sessions reiterated that cities and states hoping to receive federal funds or grants must comply with federal law requiring local authorities to share citizenship or immigrant status of individuals to the Immigration and Naturalization Service if requested. The attorney general did not specify which cities or which funds the department may claw back as it has threatened.

As he was speaking in Washington, representatives from more than 30 sanctuary jurisdictions were meeting in New York City. An organization called Local Progress along with the New York City Council Speaker organized the first ever national conference for sanctuary cities called Seeking Sanctuary: Municipal Policy to Confront Mass Deportation and Criminalization.

New Haven Alders Dolores Colon, Jose Crespo, and Darryl Brackeen, Jr. are attending the conference that continues through Tuesday evening. New Haven city leaders have said they will not back down on their policies even after threats to pull federal funding.

“We embrace our diversity. We are a welcoming city, in my opinion the greatest small city in America, so we have open arms for all those who seek to improve our city,” said Darryl Brackeen, Jr.

Representatives at the conference discussed best practices and strategies to defend immigrant residents.

“Our goal is to further the agenda of many groups who have been working on this for years, to also figure out how we as a municipality can work with these groups and ensure that our funding is secure and ensure our residents are safe," Brackeen, Jr. said. “Our local municipalities do not and should not have to enforce deportations on behalf of the federal government.”

Sessions said that local jurisdictions that apply for Justice Department grants and funds will be required to certify they are complying with that law, as was first required by an Obama administration policy put out last summer.

Nevertheless, that specific code does not apply to all forms of sanctuary policies. While local authorities are required to send information about who they arrest to federal authorities, many of the sanctuary policies that DOJ and the Department of Homeland Security find most objectionable are not honoring "detainers" -- requests to hold individuals eligible for deportation for up to 48 hours beyond what is required by criminal courts -- so that immigrations officials can come pick them up.

Sessions urged "our nation's states and cities to consider carefully the harm they are doing to their citizens" by opting to be sanctuary cities, telling reporters that the Justice Department anticipates awarding more than $4.1 billion in grants through its Office of Justice Programs and Community Oriented Policing Services.