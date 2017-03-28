× State hosting 4 employment workshops through the month of April

WETHERSFIELD — Looking for the necessary tools needed to land that job? For the entire month of April, the Connecticut Department of Labor and the Eastern Workforce Investment Board will host four employment workshops in various locations in the state.

Starting on April 3, residents in the area of Danielson, New London, Norwich and Willimantic, will have the chance to have their resume critiqued by a Certified Professional Resume Writer trained in developing documents that generate job interviews.

The workshops will also assist people in finding jobs, interviewing strategies and techniques, confidence when interviewing for a job, introduction to Microsoft Word and more.

Employment workshop locations:

The Danielson American Job Center – 95 Westcott Rd, Danielson. Call (860) 412-7000 to register.

The Norwich American Job Center – 113 Salem Turnpike, North Building, Suite 200, Norwich. Call (860) 859-5777 (select option 6) to register.

The New London American Job Center – 6 Shaws Cove, New London. Call (860) 439-7670 (Select Option #6) to register.

The Willimantic American Job Center – at 1320 Main Street, Willimantic. Call (860) 450-7603 to register.

Advanced registration is encouraged due to space limitations. To register online click here.