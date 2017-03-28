× State works to increase awareness of Nalaxone as antidote to opiod overdoses

HARTFORD — The state rolled out a first of its kind effort to combat the opioid crisis.

The State Department of Consumer Protection held an offsite naloxone prescribing event held in Hartford on Brainard Road Tuesday.

Nalaxone is the drug used to reverse the effects of an overdose.

It’s credited with saving countless lives.

Tuesday’s event was a partnership between pharmacies and other organizations aimed at increasing access to the potentially life-saving drug.