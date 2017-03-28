× Towns continue to benefit from CTfastrak as system reaches its 2nd anniversary

HARTFORD — Governor Dannel Malloy said Tuesday that towns and cities with stations along the bus rapid transit system, are continuing to benefit from CTfastrak as it reached its second year.

“Over the past two years, CTfastrak has exceeded all expectations, it is a transformative investment in our future,” said Gov. Malloy.

Gov. Malloy added, “The data is showing that more and more people are continuing to take CTfastrak each day, and as ridership grows so does the development of new businesses, new jobs, and new opportunities along the region that it serves.”

The bus rapid transit system launched on March 28, 2015 and provides direct service to and from Waterbury, Cheshire, Southington, Bristol, Plainville, New Britain, Newington, West Hartford, Hartford, East Hartford and Manchester with routes that take advantage of the bus-only CTfastrak roadway.

Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner James P. Redeker said, “Not only has CTfastrak exceeded passenger demand forecasts with impressive growth month after month, it has also brought about continued TOD and economic growth along the system’s corridor.”

During the full 2016 calendar year, CTfastrak carried more than 5.5 million riders. For information about CTfastrak, click here.