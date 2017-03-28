× West Hartford votes to allow food trucks

WEST HARTFORD — The town council voted in favor of amending the food truck ordinance Tuesday night.

Prior to the vote, food vendors were not allowed on “right of way” streets.

The revised ordinance allows food trucks to set up shop in the New Park Avenue area.

Food trucks can’t be parked within 500 feet of a brick and mortar restaurant.

A business like a brewery could bring food trucks onto their property to sell food, but it needs to be on their property.

Opponents to the ordinance were mainly restaurant owners, including the owner of The Corner Pug.

One food truck owner from East Hartford, who sets up in Hartford all the time, attended the meeting in support of the ordinance.