× Wethersfield Police Department

WETHERSFIELD — Wethersfield police want homeowners with surveillance cameras to help them catch thieves red-handed.

A video camera registry is the brainchild of Officer Peter Salvatore, according to the Wethersfield Police Department’s facebook page.

Here’s how it works: If a homeowner has a video surveillance camera they would let police know. If a crime occurs and police feel the video system can help them in their investigation, they will contact the homeowner and set up a meeting to review the video.

This idea is something many agencies across the country are using to benefit their communities, according to Wethersfield police, and Wethersfield homes and businesses have helped solve crimes in the community in the past.

The program is completely voluntary.

Homeowners can contact Wethersfield police if they’re interested in participating in the program