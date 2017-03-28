× Own a home security system? Wethersfield police want your help

WETHERSFIELD — Wethersfield police want homeowners with surveillance cameras to help them catch thieves red-handed.

A video camera registry is the brainchild of Officer Peter Salvatore, according to the Wethersfield Police Department’s Facebook page.

Here’s how it works: If you have a video surveillance camera, you could let police know. If a crime occurs and police feel the video system can help them in their investigation, they will contact you and set up a meeting to review the video.

This idea is something many agencies across the country are using to benefit their communities, according to Wethersfield police, and local homes and businesses have helped solve crimes in the community in the past.

The program is completely voluntary.

You can contact Sergeant Michael Fisher, at michael.fisher@wethersfieldct.gov with the Wethersfield police if you’re interested in participating in the program. He will need your Your Name, Your Address, Your Home Phone, Your Cell Phone, and If you are a residence or a local business.