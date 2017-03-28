Turkey flew the coop after getting stuck on Aetna Building in Hartford

HARTFORD — At a time of year when most people start thinking of bunnies, a wild turkey got stuck on the roof of the Aetna Building on Farmington Avenue in Hartford.

First responders were on the scene trying to figure out how to get the bird off the roof, and the bird eventually got away.

Deputy Chief Brian J. Foley, Chief of Detectives for the Hartford Police Department, used social media to keep everybody abreast of the unfolding situation.

Current sitch! Turkey stuck on the roof at Aetna. I'm Calling in some help from friends @kyleoverturf and HFD. #SaveTheTurkey pic.twitter.com/UGQzSyWgLl — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) March 28, 2017

This story could have legs, so stay with FOX61 for any further developments.

For more stories about pets and animals, click here.