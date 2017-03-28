× Witness: Yale shuttle bus crashed into cars, closes roads

NEW HAVEN — A Yale University shuttle bus crashed into three parked cars Tuesday morning, according to a university spokesman.

The university spokesman said there was no one on the bus other than the driver and that no one was in the parked cars.

The crash happened on Whitney Avenue and Linden Street. Two lanes had been closed due to the accident.

New Haven Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The driver appeared to be uninjured but was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

