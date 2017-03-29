A free dental clinic in New Haven set for April 7&8 

NEW HAVEN — Those in need of dental work who don’t have the financial means to pay for it, will no doubt be happy to hear about a free dental clinic open to anyone in the state.

Connecticut’s 10th annual mission of mercy free dental clinic was announced Wednesday at New Haven’s City Hall. The clinic is set to be held at Hillhouse High School in New Haven on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8.

Dr. Robert Schreibman chairman and founder of CT Foundation for Dental Outreach, said “It’s a full-service clinic. You get cleanings and fillings and extractions and root canals.”

This clinic is held on a first come first served basis and organizers expect people to start getting in line the afternoon before.

The 250 dentists are expected to care for 2,000 people.