A sunny day Wednesday, with highs in the 50s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For Wednesday, the sunshine finally returns, with highs slightly above normal in the low to mid 50s. Same deal for Thursday, before a sloppy wintry mix reenters the picture for Friday – the last day of March. Hardly lamb-ish!

Be sure to download the FOX61 Weather app for the latest.

Forecast Details:

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 50s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High: Upper 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 40s

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.