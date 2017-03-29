A sunny day Wednesday, with highs in the 50s

For Wednesday, the sunshine finally returns, with highs slightly above normal in the low to mid 50s. Same deal for Thursday, before a sloppy wintry mix reenters the picture for Friday – the last day of March. Hardly lamb-ish!
Be sure to download the FOX61 Weather app for the latest.
Forecast Details:
Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 50s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High: Upper 50s
Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 40s
Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 40s
Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:
Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri
Or on Twitter:
Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri
To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.
41.763711 -72.685093