A sunny Thursday with highs in the 50s; tracking a wintry mix for Friday

After several days of clouds and showers, we bring back the sunshine for today and tomorrow! It's a beautiful two days of weather with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s, which is seasonable for this time of year.

That short-lived beautiful weather comes to an end on Friday. We have the chance for accumulating snow in northern CT, with some wintry mix and rain for the rest of CT. Quite frankly, it's a tough call as to who gets what. In these situations, a slight wobble of that rain/snow line can make all the difference, so it's something we'll be watching very closely. Just expect it to be a messy afternoon/evening on Friday, with a changeover to rain by Saturday morning.

Temperatures then slowly warm up for Sunday and the beginning of next week. Highs may be near or around 60 degrees by the middle of the work week!

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Mainly clear. Lows around 30.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High: 50s.

Friday: Cloudy skies with snow/sleet and rain. Overall, the afternoon could be a wintry mess. High: 40.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Lingering showers then gradually drying out. High: 39.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs near 50.

Monday: Sunshine with highs in the 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs near 60.

