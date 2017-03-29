Beauty experts warn people about the danger of charcoal masks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Beauty experts are warning about the dangers of charcoal masks.

The at-home masks have become a trend, but experts say there's a reason people scream when they peel them off. Turns out the masks are tearing off the protective barrier of their skin, and pulling out hair along with it.

The reason? many of the "do it yourself" masks include charcoal powder mixed with glue.

Experts say you might be better off using a mild exfoliate a few times a week or getting a professional chemical peel.