Connecticut preparing undocumented residents just in case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- With President Donald Trump's firm stance on immigration, many undocumented people living in Connecticut are concerned about the prospect of deportation.

So, Gov. Dannel Malloy (D-Connecticut) has now rolled out an online resource he hopes will allay some of those fears.

It's called the Connecticut Family Preparedness Plan, which is designed to help undocumented parents document who would care for their children if they are deported or detained.

“I do know what we're doing now is not good for public safety and it's not good for families,” said Malloy, who noted there are roughly 22,000 children, who are U.S. citizens, that live in Connecticut with parents, who are undocumented.

“The idea that we might have to step in and fulfill a parenting role for even as few as 10 percent of that population would affect the cost of at least $60 million to the state budget,” said Malloy.

The state's plan is based on one New Haven development right after Trump was elected.

“People stopped sending their kids to school and, in some of our neighborhoods, they stopped going out on the streets and the shopping in our shops,” said Mayor Toni N. Harp (D-New Haven).

This is why the city is currently constructing an immigration information booklet, which includes plenty of advice.

“Especially for people who were born in the United States, no matter the status of your parents, you should get passports,” said Harp.

And, both the state's preparedness plan and New Haven have information about transferring the guardianship of children.

“So, should parents be removed, that you will be prepared by having identified someone as a guardian,” said Harp.

The city’s booklet will be available soon at New Haven City Hall. Download the state’s 18 page plan by clicking here.