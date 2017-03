BROCKTON, Mass. — Two Brockton, Massachusetts firefighters suffered second degree burns Tuesday after pulling an elderly man out of a burning apartment, FOX25 reports.

Crews first responded around 4 p.m. to the home and were told a man was trapped on his balcony.

Battling heavy flames, Lieutenant Christopher O’Reilly and Firefighter Zachery Davis rescued the man from the third floor, lifting him over a railing. Firefighter Benjamin Denny then carried the man to the ground.

Read more here.