Residents displaced after fire damages Colchester home

COLCHESTER — A fire damaged a Colchester home Wednesday.

Officials with Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications said crews were called to 15 Wall St. around 1:35 p.m. The fire was extinguished in about 30 minutes. Crews cleared the scene about a half hour later at 2:28 p.m.

One room in the house on the second floor was gutted according to officials. There were no reported injuries according to authorities. Residents were displaced by the fire and the Red Cross was notified. Officials did not know how many people were affected.

The fire marshal is conducting an investigation.