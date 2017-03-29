In wake of New Britain Shooting, Interval House CEO speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The incoming CEO and President of Interval House, a 40-year-old shelter and hotline service for domestic violence victims, is using the triple shooting in New Britain to amplify her message.

Mary-Jane Foster said she was terrified for the victims of the shooting -- two women and a 12-year-boy -- and for the neighbors on Newington Road.

"It looks like everyone will be okay and we can be grateful for that, but I'm so sorry this could not have been prevented," said Foster.

Interval House, which serves 24 towns throughout the state, though not New Britain, operates a hotline that is available 24/7, a service Foster said was imperative for people to know.

"In Spanish and English and calls are confidential," she said. "Free and confidential is really important."

Foster went on to add that being proactive is key while underscoring the importance of reaching young men about the ills of domestic violence early.

"We need to be in schools reaching out to our young men and talking to people about respect and about healthy relationships."

The Interval House 24 hour Hotline phone number is 860-527-0550