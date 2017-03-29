× VT Police: Erratic driving leads to I-91 heroin bust for 4 from Hartford

DUMMERSTON, Vt. – Vermont State Police said erratic driving ended in a heroin bust on I-91 in Dummerston Sunday night.

State Police said Aliya Mayo, 28, Jaiquan Martin, 23, Dahari Martin, 20 and Samuel Alicea, 18, were charged with moving heroin through Vermont.

Authorities said all four are from Hartford and that they were pulled over after the driver was having a hard time staying in the lane while speeding.

Police said they found 190 bags of heroin in the car during when they made their traffic stop.