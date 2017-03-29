Sources: Suspect at large after mom and 2 kids shot near school in New Britain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- Police said multiple people have been shot Wednesday morning in New Britain and the shooting suspect is still at large.

Police said the shooting happened on Newington Avenue in New Britain, near Chamberlain Elementary school, which is on modified lockdown.

Police said it appears to be a domestic event. Sources on scene say that a mom and two children were shot and taken to a local hospital.

St. Francis Hospital has been locked down in connection with the quadruple shooting.

The New Britain School District released the following statement on Wednesday morning:

Latest update in regards to situation near Chamberlain School. pic.twitter.com/KorkTenBhJ — New Britain Schools (@CSDNBCT) March 29, 2017

Police are on scene.