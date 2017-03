× State Police investigating police-involved shooting in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Connecticut State Police are investigating a police-involved shooting in Bridgeport.

State police said the suspect was taken to the hospital and the injury status is unknown at this time. Police said there is no threat to the public and the officers involved were not from Bridgeport police.

Detectives from Western District Major Crime are currently investigating.

