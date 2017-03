× Tractor-trailer rollover on entrance ramp closes part of I-84 in Waterbury

WATERBURY — A tractor-trailer truck rolled over on the exit 18 eastbound entrance ramp on I-84 in Waterbury Wednesday morning.

State police said the right lane and entrance ramp from Chase Parkway are closed due to the accident that happened at about 4:30 a.m.

Police said there were minor injuries as a result of the crash.

