Police give all clear after incident at UConn classroom building in Storrs

STORRS — Police have given the all clear after an incident that caused a shelter in place order for a University of Connecticut classroom building Thursday afternoon.

According to University Spokesperson, Stephanie Reitz, “Police received a call around 4:15 p.m. from a person in the building who said he overheard a conversation that concerned him.”

“The request to the building’s occupants to ‘shelter in place’ (remain where they are) during the search has been canceled.”

Officers will remain in the area to provide assistance and answer questions.

Oak Hall is a classroom building located near the main library at the center of campus. Police were stationed at all the entrances of the building.