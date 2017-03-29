Wake Up Wednesday hops on the Jitter Bus in New Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Coffee drinkers... perk up.

While it's not hard to find a cup o' Joe on just about every corner all across Connecticut, this week's Wake Up Wednesday gives new meaning to that - literally!

The Jitter Bus is a new mobile cafe in New Haven that pours hot and cold caffeinated favorites all over the city.

The brainchild of a trio of friends Dan Barletta, Paul Crosby and Andrew Mesiouris, the Jitter Bus offers a full menu of beverages including drip coffees, espresso's, light and dark roastings that use local beans as much as possible. All coffee sold is organic.

Having worked at other cafes, these friends are experienced in the local coffee scene and are showing off their barista skills everyday throughout the Elm City.

The rolling cafe is an old bus, with a custom-made interior to serve the busiest customers on a street corner near you.

According to Barletta, their business got a boost with the help of the community, raising $5,200 in one month using an online Kickstarter campaign. This money was instrumental in getting the wheels rolling.

To find out where the bus-load of caffeinated beverages will be, check out the Jitter Bus its on facebook and @JitterBusCoffee on Instagram.

