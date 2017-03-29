× Willimantic Police investigating ATM skimming devices

WILLIMANTIC — Police are investigating ATM devices in the city after people complained about funds being stolen from their bank accounts after using the machines.

On March 29, Williminatic Police Criminal Investigation Division, said they were able to find an actual “skimming device” from a local ATM. Police said the device is placed over the ATM/DEBIT card insert and a new keyboard is also placed over the existing one.

Police said the would-be user then inserts their card and completes their transaction. The skimming device is later removed and the information gathered is then used fraudulently.

Officers said in some cases, the victim is notified by their banks of unauthorized use of the card and are reimbursed their money back. When the money is returned, police said the victims fail to notify them about the incident because it was solved.

Willimantic Police are asking people to notify them even if they are reimbursed by their bank, so that they can track the incident and complete an investigation.

Anyone with questions or information surrounding these incidents, are being asked to contact Detective Eric Dean at (860) 465-3135, extension #324.