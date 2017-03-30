× 19-year-old Plymouth man killed in Southington motorcycle crash

SOUTHINGTON — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Southington Wednesday.

Police said that on Wednesday just after 4:20 p.m. there was a serious two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Marion Avenue and Tunxis Path.

David Spinnanger, 19, of Plymouth, was driving a 2006 Honda CBR 1000 motorcycle south on Marion Avenue when he crossed the double yellow line to pass cars on the left and hit a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 driven by Quentin Niles, 72, of Southington.

Spinnanger was seriously injured and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Niles was not injured.

Anybody with information related to the crash should call police at 860-621-0101 or emailing jburke@southingtonpolice.org.