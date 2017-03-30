× Blood drive held for Meriden child who needs regular transfusions

MERIDEN — The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive today for a Meriden child who needs 1,000 blood donors to survive every month.

6-year-old Jeshua Josiah Lopez suffers from Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID), which requires monthly infusions through a port in his chest.

His precious life was recognized by the Make-A-Wish foundation, through a trip to Walt Disney World last year.

Blood drives, like the one today at his school in Meriden, are very important to him because it takes approximately 1,000 blood donors each month to receive the antibodies and plasma needed.

His condition is difficult to diagnose because it can mimic common ailments, like ear infections, throat infections, pneumonia and bronchitis.

The blood drive will take place at Casimir Pulaski School located at 100 Clearview Avenue from 2-7 p.m. To find the nearest American Red Cross blood donation centers, click here.