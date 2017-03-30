Bridgeport PD: 18-year-old shot in the face by officer had a fake gun

BRIDGEPORT — An 18-year-old suspect who was shot in the face by an officer Wednesday night had a fake a gun, police said Thursday.

On March 29, around 7:10 p.m., Bridgeport police said they got into an altercation with two suspects who were armed. According to police, the officer fired his gun in response to the actions of one of the armed suspects.

The 18-year-old suspect, identified as Austin Carr, sustained a gunshot wound to the face. He was taken to St. Vincent’s Medical Center, then transferred to Yale-New Haven for non-life threatening injuries. The other suspect, who is 16, was not injured, but was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention center in Bridgeport.

Police said the officer who fired his weapon is a five-year veteran of the Bridgeport Police Department.

The Bridgeport Police are conducting the criminal investigation, while the State Police Western District Major Crime is conducting the use of force investigation at the request of the State’s Attorney’s Office.