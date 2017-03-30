Camels come by FOX61 from Kids Fun Fair and Zoo in Naugatuck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Bill Commerford of the Kids Fun Fair and Zoo brought a couple of his friends by FOX61's Good Day Connecticut to talk about the trip the traveling zoo from Goshen will be making to Naugatuck this weekend.

The kids fun fairs are held year-round up and down the east coast, and are fun, friendly, and a safe place to bring the family! They have rides, games, and a give families a unique chance to interact with exotic animals, like camels!

