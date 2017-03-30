× East Haven mayor’s ‘double-dipping’ case goes before Connecticut Supreme Court today

HARTFORD — East Haven Mayor Joseph Maturo Jr.’s fight to reinstate his own firefighter‘s pension while also being paid as mayor is going before the Connecticut Supreme Court in a case involving the practice called “double dipping.”

Officials with the Connecticut Municipal Employees Retirement System terminated his $40,000-a-year disability pension in 2011, saying state law prohibited Maturo from collecting the pension while serving as mayor of the same town.

Maturo appealed, saying the law allows him to collect the pension because the mayor’s job is not a part of the Municipal Employees Retirement System.

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in the case Thursday.

Maturo is paid nearly $90,000 a year as mayor. He began receiving the pension in 1991 after an 18-year career in the town fire department.