Gov. Malloy proclaims ‘Husky Weekend’ in Connecticut to honor UConn women’s basketball team

HARTFORD — Governor Dannel Malloy announced Thursday he is proclaiming Friday, March 31 through Sunday, April 2, 2017 as “Husky Weekend” in the State of Connecticut in recognition of the UConn women’s basketball team playing in the NCAA Final Four tournament on Friday night. This will be the team’s tenth consecutive appearance in the Final Four.

“There has never been a team in all of sports history that has been as dominant, strong, and fierce as UConn women’s basketball,” Governor Malloy said. “The women on the team have been inspirational, not only to young athletes here in Connecticut, but to millions of people throughout the country, having gained prominence for their exceptional athletic abilities and positive sportsmanship both on and off the court. Connecticut could not have better role models representing our state on the national stage, and we are incredibly proud of everything they have achieved.”

The Governor is urging all Connecticut residents to show their Husky pride this weekend by wearing UConn Huskies gear, displaying UConn flags and signs, and sporting blue and white.

“The UConn women make Connecticut proud,” Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman said. “I congratulate the players and coaches on making it to another Final Four – you’ve set a new standard for college basketball and a high bar for young athletes throughout the country. Good luck – we’ll all be rooting for you.”

UConn is scheduled to play the Mississippi State University Bulldogs in the Final Four tournament on Friday at 10 p.m.

