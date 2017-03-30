Hartford superintendent candidates make their cases

HARTFORD — Two separate public forums were held Wednesday at Capitol Community College as a room packed with parents were waiting to hear from the city’s two candidates for superintendent of schools.

The city is down to two finalists for the position.

One is acting superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez and Tim Sullivan, an administrator with the Capitol Region Education Council (CREC).

Both candidates outlined their vision for Hartford schools while taking questions from parents. The new superintendent for Hartford schools could be named in early April.