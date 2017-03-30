Local nonprofits compete in final round of ‘Brackets for Good’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Brackets for Good has been underway all month long with local charities going head to head -- NCAA Tourney style -- to raise money for their cause. Each week a winner has advanced and now, four weeks in, they are down to the final two.

The Hartford City Mission, which is a faith based nonprofit based in the north end of the city that supports educational access for students and after school programs, is the first finalist. The Hartford City Mission will vie for the grand prize of $10,000 against New Britain based Community Mental Health Affiliates.

"It's March Madness for nonprofits," said Tim Goodwin, the executive director at Hartford City Mission.

"There really are no losers in this," said Ray Gorman, the CEO at Community Mental Health Affiliates.

Collectively, the 64 Hartford charities who began competing in Brackets for Good received about $160,000 in donations.

"More than the money coming in, it's exciting to see people passionate about donating," said Goodwin.

The final round ends on Friday night March 31. To find out more or make a donation click here.