Manhunt continues for man who shot 2 kids, woman in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN -- Three people, including two children, were shot Wednesday morning in New Britain and the shooter is still on the loose.

Police said the shooting happened at a single-family home on Newington Avenue in New Britain, near Chamberlain Elementary school, just before 7 a.m. Police found a 12-year-old and 17-year-old, and adult woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

Police are looking for Jermaine Tywane Scott, 36, in connection with this shooting and said he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Scott has a criminal record in the state and was sentenced to eight years in jail for attempting to commit larceny but police said he has no criminal history in New Britain.

New Britain Police have issued an arrest warrant for Scott is charged with three counts of criminal attempt to commit murder, one count of criminal possession of a firearm, one count of criminal use of a firearm and one count of criminal possession of a high capacity magazine.

The victims were taken to area trauma centers for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Police said this wasn't a random incident and that it appears that the suspect and the victims have a domestic relationship. Scott was believed to have lived at the Newington Avenue address.

Superintendent of New Britain schools, Nancy Sara, confirmed that the 12-year-old boy attends a local public school. She said the boy and the suspect got into an argument prior to the shooting.

Sara said absentee rates were up slightly Wednesday and some families took their students home, but "at no time were our students in any danger whatsoever."

Sara added, "We had school social workers and psychologists on site to help out any teacher if there were questions or if there were kids that were upset. A couple of students had a reaction to it, nothing serious, but it was discussed and talked about."

Abngel Mercado, whose granddaughter attends Chamberlin, said at first she was scared in bringing her granddaughter to school due to several reasons.

"My first reaction was, I was scared. And last thing I wanted to do was leave my granddaughter at the school knowing that there was so many cops with guns around there," said Mercado.

Cameka Wright, who lives across the street from where the incident took place, said police woke her up to ask her questions related to the shooting.

"They woke me up to ask me if I knew anything, but I didn't know what happened," she said.

Wright said she knew of the family and that they always seemed happy together.

Police went to another address on Olive Street after reports of a car found there that Scott may have used. Some witnesses said he may have been seen using a CTfastrak bus.

New Britain police are working with other agencies to find Scott. Anyone with information on him is asked to call police at (860) 826-3000.

Police are interviewing witnesses and the road was reopened to traffic just after noon but police remained on scene.

St. Francis Hospital's emergency room was briefly locked down in connection with the shooting, but the lockdown was lifted just after 9:15 a.m.

Area schools were placed on modified lockdown at the start of the day as a precaution. A police officer was stationed at Chamberlain School for the day. Social workers were on hand to talk to any students with concerns. The Superintendent, at an afternoon press conference, thanked the hard work of the school staff today.

"Our staff is amazing, they're resilient," she said.

An automated email, phone call, and text alert were sent to parents during the incident. She said she will send out another robocall Wednesday evening to assure parents and families that the schools are safe.