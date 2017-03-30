× One person seriously injured in Groton crash involving a stolen car

GROTON — One person was seriously injured after a chase involving a stolen car Thursday night.

State police said around 10:20 p.m. troopers from Troop E – Montville tried to stop a stolen car I-95 Northbound at Exit 86. The stolen vehicle got off at the exit and crashed into a second vehicle in the area of Rte 184 and King’s Highway in Groton.

Police said one person with serious injuries was taken to Hartford Hospital via Life Star.

Check back for further details as they develop.