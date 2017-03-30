× Police investigating body found in Preston

PRESTON — State Police are investigating after a body was found along the Quinebaug River Thursday.

Police said around 8:45 a.m. Troopers from Troop E-Montville were called about a body of a white male that had been found in the area of 72 Roosevelt Ave Extension in Preston.

Detectives from Eastern District Major Crime were called to the scene and are investigating. Police called the death untimely.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death and to assist police in identification of the man. Anyone who thinks they may have any information is asked to please contact detectives at Troop E at 860-848-6500 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637